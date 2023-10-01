A troubled team. Last May 27th Borussia Dortmund experienced a drama: 11 years after the last title won (2012) the yellow and blacks could become German champions again. Winning at home against Mainz (without goals) was enough to win the title. However, the match ended 2-2 and Bayern Munich, beating Cologne, caught up with BVB, but ended up ahead of them on goal difference. For Dortmund and the fans, who were sure they now had the championship in their pocket, a trauma that was difficult to overcome. “The lost title caused me more pain than the tumor diagnosis – said striker Haller -. If you’re ill you can’t do anything about it, you have to accept it and face it. However, we had the title in our hands and we made a mistake “. An opinion that highlights how obviously difficult it is for Dortmund to move forward. The Borussia team that Milan will face on Wednesday in the Champions League is still recovering. Some players are missing, the old guard is still carrying on: Reus (who was stripped of the captain’s armband in the summer because his position within the team had to be reduced) and Hummels.