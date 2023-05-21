Dortmund conquers the top of the standings with a brace from Haller and a goal from Brandt. On the final day he has the match-ball to bring the title back home after 11 years

And overtaking it was. Borussia Dortmund are back at the top of the table with 90 minutes left. Terzic’s team beat Augsburg 3-0 (still engaged in the fight for salvation) and overtook Bayern defeated by Leipzig on Saturday. In the last round, it will be enough for the yellow and blacks to beat Mainz (which comes from 4 defeats in a row in which they conceded 13 goals) at home to become champions 11 years after the last time. Haller’s goals were decisive today (in the 58th and 84th minutes), the most expensive signing of the summer, stopped for a long time by testicular cancer. He fought, he recovered, scoring, to date, the most important goals of the last 10 years of the club’s history. Thus passing from a tragic moment of personal life, to the highest one of his career. In the final also the 3-0 by Brandt in the 94th minute. See also Again protests against corona measures in many places in Germany

THE RACE — Terzic sends his team onto the field with a 4-3-3 formation, with Haller in the center and Malen and Adeyemi on the outside. Borussia started by keeping their foot on the accelerator and creating several chances: in the 8th minute it was Wolf, from a good position, who went to the conclusion, on which Koubek was however careful. Two minutes later it is Adeyemi who squanders an excellent opportunity: Malen reaches the back and serves the German in tow who kicks with a sure shot, however being closed in by Pedersen. Augsburg made themselves dangerous for the first time in the 18th minute, taking advantage of a mistake by Brandt. Demirovic throws Beljo who, however, only against Kobel, misses control. However, Dortmund responded immediately: Hummels found Brandt on the outside, good at taking advantage of Haller’s run, who however was slow in finishing. Another opportunity in the 33rd minute: served by Can it is Brandt who finds himself face to face with Koubek, who however is unable to overcome with the lob. In the 38th minute, a key episode: to prevent Malen from entering the area, Uduokhai holds the Dutchman back and is sent off. In the 40th minute it was Süle who took the post from a free kick. See also El Debate - Olaf Scholz on tour in Latin America: Germany's intentions in the region

THE RECOVERY — Dortmund continued to attack with their heads down even in the second half: in the 49th minute it was Brandt who served Haller, who could trigger Malen, but missed the decisive pass. On the other hand, Emre Can was unlucky as he hit the post from distance. In the 58th minute the goal that could be worth the title: Malen breaks through on the right, puts the ball in the center, Bock misses the clearance and serves Haller who is cold and manages to carry on his goals. However, his legs trembled and the Gialloneri immediately gave Cardona a sensational chance, who fired at Kobel from an excellent position. Dortmund risked, but then doubled: Brandt served Reus in the center of the area, the captain had his shot rejected by Koubek, but Haller, from close range, supported it on goal and made it 2-0. Brandt’s 3-0, served by Schlotterbeck, was also in full recovery. This is how it ends, with the fans who, moved, praise the title of champions of Germany. Which, however, will be conquered in a week. See also James Rodríguez: emotional message after his first goal in Greece, despite losing

May 21, 2023 (change May 21, 2023 | 7:49 pm)

