On Sportweek, the Triestine talks about his second life after the shot that in February 2019, when he was already training with Detti and Paltrinieri, left him paralyzed in the legs. Today, on the eve of his first world championship in Manchester, he has no doubts: “It was right to go back to swimming, it was right to do it as before”
THEhe courage to be Bortuzzo is also found in the serenity with which Manuel reflects on his life and launches himself into a global challenge. The big moment has arrived: these are days of special sensations never experienced before. The long wait for the world championship in Manchester, which starts on Monday, will see the promise of the blue freestyle in contention for the first time, forced, in one night, to rethink everything.
#Bortuzzo #worldwide #grit #living #life #dreamed
Leave a Reply