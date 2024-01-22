The talents of McLaren

The history of McLaren is known not only for the numerous successes achieved in the Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships, but also for its ability to identify young talents who were then promoted to F1 directly by its Young Driver Academyfounded in 1998. The most emblematic case is naturally that of Lewis Hamiltoncurrently at Mercedes but grew up with the Woking team until making his debut in Circus, then winning seven world titles. In more recent times, looking at the starting grid for the 2024 season, two other drivers who trained in the McLaren Academy do not go unnoticed, such as Lando Norris and Alexander Albonas well as Kevin Magnussen.

The new promise

Furthermore, starting from this year, the English team has welcomed into its 'school' one of the most promising drivers around in the preparatory categories, as well as reigning Formula 3 champion: Gabriel Bortoleto. The Brazilian, who is preparing to make his debut in Formula 2, is in fact considered one of the most interesting talents for a possible move to F1 in the coming years, also given the contracts of some drivers expiring at the end of 2024. It is no coincidence that the 19-year-old is working alongside Lando Norris, as well as having as own manager none other than Fernando Alonso.

Giacomo Ricci's consideration

McLaren has all the tools available to increase the qualities of the Brazilian, brought to F3 by Giacomo Ricci, Team Principal of Tridentthe Milanese team with which Bortoleto won the title last year: “I'll be honest, we chose him because we knew there was talent there – declared ad Autosport – there are many talented drivers in F3, just as the level in F2 is exceptional, but to think that he could fight in his first ever season, dominating the championship, was a big step. Furthermore, of course, he made no mistakes. It always has been for him easy to put the three sectors together. Even though he was green, green, green, and not purple, he wasn't aiming for P1, it was easy for him to reach a very strong level by putting the three sectors together. This was a big plus for me. Ever since I saw this, from the 2022 postseason testing, I started to get very optimistic. It's one thing to say we will fight for the top five, it's another thing to start the season so strong and be so competitive and, of course, win the championship.”

A special pilot

Qualities that therefore emerged from the tests, during which Ricci began to change his mind on the possibilities of winning the title in 2023: “Before signing him I didn't expect to win the championship – he concluded – but after the first three days of post-season testing, at that time, I was really optimistic that we had someone in the car with all the skills to fight in his rookie season for the title. I expected him to fight for the top five positions in the championship, but at the same time, I have to say, that immediately in the 2022 post-season tests I saw someone who was special. We have all the references with past riders, and he was immediately faster in some corners.”