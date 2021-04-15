All regions of the planet are engulfed in terrorist activity, 13 thousand terrorist acts have been committed in the world in two years. This was stated on April 15 by the director of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, speaking at an international conference within the framework of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS countries.

According to him, 20 thousand people were killed as a result of the attacks. Terrorists operate in countries where power has been weakened or destroyed due to foreign interference, the head of the FSB added.

In Syria, with the support of Russia, the combat potential of the terrorist organization Islamic State, banned in the Russian Federation, has been significantly undermined, he noted. Russian security officials destroyed its structure and cut off supply channels.

However, according to him, a difficult situation has developed in Iraq. “With the direct assistance of the special services of a number of countries, new terrorist groups are being created,” he added.

Attempts are being made to rehabilitate structures compromised by participation in terrorist activities and to assign them the status of opposition armed formations. There are also facts of interference in the affairs of other states under the guise of combating terrorism, he stressed.

As Bortnikov said earlier, the special services did not allow 78 terrorist attacks in Russia over the past two years, and a total of 129 terrorist crimes were prevented, notes “Gazeta.ru“. The siloviki should defeat the bandit underground in the North Caucasus, suppress the activities of a number of cells of terrorist organizations, concluded the head of the FSB.

In March, Bortnikov said that 200 terrorist attacks had been prevented in Russia over the past 10 years. In 2020, it was possible to suppress the commission of 96% of crimes of a similar nature, while in 2018 – 80%, and in 2010 – only 10%.