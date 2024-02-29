On February 29, the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bortnikov, confirmed information that there are many special military bases of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Ukraine.

“They (the CIA. – Ed.) went there a long time ago, they use their resources so that both themselves and <...> representatives of the Ukrainian special services do the dirty work that we are talking about today,” he answered a question journalist from Channel One.

In addition, answering a journalist’s question about whether Russia can “get” to these military bases, Bortnikov indicated that “work is underway” in this direction.

Earlier, on February 25, The New York Times (NYT) reported that over the past eight years, a network of secret military bases has been built in Ukraine along the border with Russia with funds from the US CIA. According to the publication’s interlocutors, the CIA also helped Kyiv train a new generation of Ukrainian spies who operated in Russia and throughout Europe.

Later, on February 26, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the NYT article, said that the CIA was actively working in Ukraine and recruiting people even before 2014. According to him, department employees occupied workplaces in the building of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in turn, also noted that the CIA and other intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain, long before 2022, were working to establish their “strong points” in Ukraine and were training spies for Kyiv, and Russia has always talked about this.

At the end of 2023, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasily Malyuk said that Kyiv intends to strengthen intelligence operations and carry out strikes deep into Russian territories in 2024. At the end of October of the same year, The Washington Post wrote that Ukrainian agents, together with the US CIA are waging a shadow war against Russia. The publication’s interlocutors said that the department has spent tens of millions of dollars on training Ukrainian spies and saboteurs since 2015. The US also provided Ukraine with the latest surveillance equipment.