The collapse at the end

The pursuit of Jorge Martin to the 2023 world title, which would have been historic if won because it was won with a customer team (albeit with the same means as the official team available), lasted until lap six of the last race of the season. Then, in the basin of Valencia, it arrived for the Spaniard from the Prima-Pramac team‘fatal mistake which cost him any remaining hopes of being able to beat Pecco Bagnaia to the wire.

In the end it was the red Ducati that won, but this doesn’t erase it extraordinary season of the team directed by Gino Borsoiwhich also has the consolation – anything but small – of the title won in the Team classification.

Borsoi proud

Borsoi himself, a few moments after Martin’s fall and with the race still underway, commented to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP the outcome of this year, pronouncing words full of compliments for its top driver and for the entire organization of the Prima-Pramac group: “We chased a wonderful dream and we had a wonderful season as a team – declared Borsoi – we must remember that with Jorge we managed to get to the last race with the World Championship still at stake and I think this is also a great result“.

“We gave our all – concluded the Italian manager – we fell several times and got up again. Things happened that unfortunately we couldn’t control, after these we fell again and got up again. This is a team that never gives up. Then unfortunately there is only one rider who wins, but we can’t complain about anything and we were really great”.