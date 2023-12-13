The Pramac-Michelin tug of war continues

The 2024 championship of the MotoGP class has been in the archives for a month now, but the controversy relating to the defective tire that brought Jorge Martin to his knees in the Qatar Grand Prix 24 hours after the Spaniard's victory in the Sprint. The head of Michelin Piero Taramasso tried to turn the page by highlighting the 36 records and underlining that “Blaming the tires is the easiest excuse”. Regarding what happened in Lusail Taramasso interviewed by La Gazzetta dello Sport he also highlighted that if a tire is faulty this emerges already on the formation lap and that for a few laps at the start of the race Martin lapped Bagnaia's times, chronometric results that are impossible to record with a non-working tyre.

The Ducati Pramac team manager, Gino Borsoiresponded to Taramasso's words through the Spanish newspaper AS: “When Taramasso says that Jorge's performance did not live up to expectations, I want to think that he is not pointing the finger directly at the rider and that he is not saying that Jorge Martin did not do his job well because Piero Taramasso is intelligent and he knows that that result is not the result of a disappointing performance on Martin's part or of any different operation on his part compared to other races. To date we are still waiting for a response from Michelin regarding the more complete analysis conducted on the tire in question. There was an initial analysis of the construction of the tire, in which Michelin claimed that there were no manufacturing errors, and we agree that there were none, but we are still waiting for a full analysis of the compound. A month after the race we are still waiting for it.”

Gino Borsoi also revealed the details of a meeting held last week in which, also thanks to the support of Ducati technicians, it was revealed that Jorge Martin did nothing different compared to Saturday: “There was a meeting on Thursday in Valencia and the conclusion was that the bike was not a problem, that the tire temperature at the start was even better than the previous day, with four degrees more, and that Jorge's riding was not even was a problem, because he used the clutch and opened the throttle exactly like the day before. I would like to underline that Martin has always been one of the best Ducati riders at the start and I don't think that on Sunday in Qatar he forgot to ride. We don't believe in a conspiracy at all, I just think it was an unlucky Sunday after a spectacular Saturday.”