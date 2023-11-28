Borsoi’s pride

Play it until the end. The Pramac team won the team title in 2023 and he contested the world title with the official Ducati rider and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia until the last race in Valencia. A feat to be proud of for a team that, although equipped with official material, remains an ‘independent’ team that had never dreamed of winning the world title until 2023.

The General Director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna on the eve of Valencia had underlined that both Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin had made mistakes during the year on which to complain. For example, at the beginning of the season Pecco lost 45 points by falling in Argentina and the United States, Martinator, however, fell as the race leader in Indonesia and in Australia he risked choosing the soft tyre although he had been warned by the Ducati technicians that he would have to pay the price in the last kilometers as actually happened.

However, the pride of having always raised our heads even in the face of disappointments such as the defective tire in Qatar in Sunday’s race remains: “No one gave up until the last minute, we always raised our heads, us as a team and Martin as a driver following the mistakes made by both sides. With this mentality and this rider, Ducati will have a very important problem next year, because we will learn from our mistakes and if this year we were very close, in 2024 it will be even more difficult for them“declared team manager Gino Borsoi as reported by the Spanish newspaper Brand.

Borsoi doesn’t even particularly fear Marc Marquez: “Marc will be one of the riders who will compete for the World Championship, but Pecco has a lot of experience, Jorge also knows the bike and the team. Marc will find himself in a situation he has never experienced before: new team, new people and a different bike from the one he has used so far. It’s a Ducati and if everyone else goes well, he will do at least as well as the others. I don’t expect Marc at the back, but at the front, to fight for the World Championship.”