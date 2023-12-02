New documents and testimonies on Via D’Amelio and the “bag” delivered to a policeman

News on the Via D’Amelio massacre more than 30 years later. Il Fatto Quotidiano reports today: “There is a captain of the Carabinieri who is holding Paolo Borsellino’s briefcase in his hand: he is at the end of Via D’Amelio, when he comes across a police inspector. Who stops him and orders him to to give him the bag: he says, they arrived at the site of the massacre first and therefore the investigation is not the responsibility of the Army. The captain has nothing to object: he gives the bag to a colleague of that policeman, who places it on an official car”.

As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, “This is the scene that the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office believes it has reconstructed on the infernal scenario of the Via D’Amelio massacre. A snapshot composed of the jagged memories of three policemen, listened to between 2019 and November 2023: faded stories, in some passages incomplete, also due to the long time that has passed, which however are considered credible by the investigators”. All in all inside the new reports that the prosecutor Maurizio Bonaccorso has filed in the records of the appeal process on the misdirection, drawing from the material recovered by the Nissa investigative office.

According to testimonies, the person who asked for the bag was a policeman, but this is a “sensation” not a certainty. “As regards the circumstance I have already reported regarding the policeman with the plaque who approached the group of us police personnel carrying Borsellino’s bag in his hand and who I saw and heard talking to Lo Presti, I confirm that the latter had the soldier give me the bag to place it inside Maggi’s car”, says the ‘agent Armando Infantino as we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano.

“While I was in via D’Amelio, one of my superiors, about whom I couldn’t give any information, handed me a leather bag that had some burns on it, telling me to go and put it inside the car, parked at the beginning of via D ‘Amelio. I remember that my colleague Maggi was outside the car”, says Infantino. Also on Il Fatto Quotidiano, Manzella’s story is even more detailed, as in May 2019 he said: “I saw Inspector Lo Presti arguing with a plainclothes Carabinieri officer, who was holding a brown leather bag in his hand”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

