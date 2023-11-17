Borsellino, a witness reveals where the red diary is located

A sensational investigation from the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office reopens the case of the red agenda belonged to Paolo Purse and disappeared after his death following the attack on Via D’Amelio. She would have remained hidden in the home of his family Arnaldo La Barbera. That is, the former head of the Palermo flying squad who died in 2022 due to cancer. The revelation to the Caltanissetta magistrates was made precisely by a person close to the family. While last month – we read in Repubblica – some searches were carried out in the investigation opened by the prosecutor’s office. The Carabinieri of Ros they arrived at the widow’s house and one of his daughters, in Rome and Verona respectively. But they got no results.

The search warrant – continues Repubblica – connects a new snapshot of the moments of the massacre with the investigation trail concerning Colonel Giovanni Arcangioli. The latter was photographed holding the judge’s bag in his hand. Arcangioli, according to the investigative hypothesis, he allegedly handed the bag over to a police inspector. Shortly thereafter she would end up in an executive’s room. Arcangioli wrote the report only five months after the event. The Caltanissetta court wrote in the ruling on the misdirection that La Barbera “he had unspeakable behavior. He first told the widow that her husband’s bag had been destroyed. Then he returned it months later, denying the presence of the red agenda. At the time it was his daughter Lucia who argued with La Barbera.

