“Why was his family never listened to regarding the misdirection of the Borsellino trial?”





“Between yesterday and the day before yesterday a singular episode occurred on a journalistic level. The day before yesterday the Anti-Mafia hearing of the daughter of Borsellino, Lucia, and her husband who is the lawyer Fabio Trizzino was “pierced” by all the newspapers except Unita and Il Dubbio. Today a recovery was made by Libero with an entire page written by Filippo Facci, for the rest there was absolute silence and yet it was an explosive deposition”. Affaritaliani.it Fabrizio Cicchittopresident of ReL (Reformism and Freedom).

“We look at the titles of l’Unità, del Dubbio and today of Libero. L’Unità titled: “Borsellino’s family accuses: the instigators were his colleagues”. Il Doubbio: “Borsellino’s accusation in the anti-mafia: “ My colleagues will want me dead.” Libero: “The family Purse and a terrible accusation: the instigators are among his colleagues”. So far the other newspapers have booed. Now it may be that after the Supreme Court ruling that acquitted the general DieColonel De Donno, and General Subranni definitively not because “the fact does not constitute a crime”, but because “the fact does not exist” which put all our heroes of the State-mafia negotiation (Ingroia, Scarpinato, Di Matteo ) with our backs against the wall, and after the subsequent misdirection regarding the Borsellino trial is emerging in all its gravity, in short, after twenty years of substantial misdirection, it may be that we can finally talk about what really happened”.

“So now Scarpinato – underlines Cicchitto – can explain why immediately after the massacre in Via D’Amelio the prosecutor’s office led by Giammanco he even closed the procedure on mafia-procurement and none of his deputies protested. A proceeding was closed, after the same day in which Borsellino was murdered at 4.30 pm, previously at 7.30 am Giammanco had assigned him to investigate the mafia-procurement sector. At the Palermo prosecutor’s office many knew that the mafia-procurement proceedings were the judicial obsession of Purse. Despite this, proceedings began immediately after his assassination. has been archived. Without all hell breaking loose at the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office and without the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office ever questioning the same prosecutor Giammanco and the Borsellino family despite the terrible statements made by a wife”.

“And why also on the misdirection of the trial Purse Was his family never heard from? Yet according to their daughter Lucia’s testimony to the Anti-Mafia the day before yesterday, they had many things to say. Yet the investigating judiciary prevented him from doing so, that same investigating judiciary which instead investigated for about 15 years on the one hand Mannino and on the other Mori, De Donno and Subranni being led by the hand of that Massimino Ciancimino, son of Vito, considered by lorsignori an icon of the Anti-Mafia. Finally the cap constituted by this series of authentic misdirections has been blown (including the one on the State-Mafia Negotiation) and we will finally be able to go into the merits of many other things, according to some previews they will help us to do so, in addition to the reasons for the Supreme Court Judgment, also two books, the one by Mori-De Donno and the one by the lawyer Basilio Milio on which Libero has already given some very interesting previews”, concludes Cicchitto.

