ROME. The appeal conviction of Borsellino quater has been confirmed by the Supreme Court – for the massacre in Via D’Amelio and the misdirection – and therefore the sentences to life imprisonment for the mafia bosses Salvatore Madonia and Vittorio Tutino and those for slander for Calogero Pulci (ten years) and Francesco Andriotta who obtained a small penalty discount (from 10 years to 9 years and 6 months) for the prescription of two slanders against the former repentant Vincenzo Scarantino, while from a third accusation of slander, always against of Scarantino, was acquitted. Validated the sentence of the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Caltanissetta of 2019.

With today’s decision – which came after more than 4 hours in the council chamber – the fifth criminal section of the Cassation therefore substantially confirmed the one pronounced by the appellate judges, who, for their part, had shared the conclusions contained in the first instance sentence , in whose reasons, filed in the summer of 2018, it was argued that, in the investigations relating to the massacre in via D’Amelio – in which, on 19 July 1992, judge Paolo Borsellino died with the agents of his escort – there was “one of the most serious misdirections in Italian judicial history ». Even the advocate general of the Cassation, Pietro Gaeta, in his indictment this morning, had requested the confirmation of the life sentences for Madonia and Tutino and the conviction for slander of Pulci and Andriotta: there was, the representative of the general prosecutor noted, ” a monstrous slanderous construction which, in my opinion, represents one of the most shameful and tragic pages ».