Borsellino, the friendship between two girls and that secret. The new trail on the red agenda leads to a garage

The red agenda of Paul Purse could be found thanks to one testimony deemed, by the prosecutors of Caltanissetta who investigate this reliable line of investigation. The superwitness – we read in Repubblica – he is not a state repentant, nor even a former mafia member. She is a person like many others. One day her daughter asks him a favor: “My friend Serena no longer feels like keeping something from her father, which is died in 2002was the police commissioner of Palermo Arnaldo La Barbera. Could you keep it?”. The man asks what it is about. Her daughter replies: “It’s Borsellino’s red diary“. And only after a conversation with a general and a lawyer does he decide to come forward by saying that the red agenda was kept by La Barbera’s family. These are words immediately considered important, the national anti-mafia directorate by Giovanni Mellillo, the case is entrusted to the Caltanissetta prosecutor’s office directed by Salvo De Luca, who has never stopped investigating the mysteries of the massacre Purse.

In September, – continues Repubblica – the prosecutors they trigger searches, in the Roman house of La Barbera’s daughter, and also in his office, which is very particular, is the sed of the secret services, the AISI. The house of the super policeman’s wife, Angiolamaria Vantini, who lives in Verona, was also searched. The red agenda did not come to light, but the ROS carabinieri seized some old bank statements of Arnaldo La Barbera, in which there are cash payments amounting to millions of lire. The witness says: “Until last year, the red agenda would have been kept inside a safein the home of La Barbera’s brother-in-law, who died in September 2022″. At the time the problem of find a new location to that very particular documentation.

“The La Barbera family he no longer felt like guarding it directly, so my daughter told me – continues the witness and reported by Repubblica – she would have preferred to have her detained by subjects not attributable to the family circle”. This is why the confidences with her friend. “Then, my daughter asked me to keep the documentation, but I didn’t feel like it”, cuts the man short. The story doesn’t end here. “My daughter also told me another confidence from Serena La Barbera: his mother, following instructions from her husband before dying, used the documentation that they hid to get his daughter hired by the security services“. The superwitness was left with a doubt: “My daughter could have the diary, go and check in her partner’s garage”. But it wasn’t there. Now, the wife and daughter of the former police commissioner are investigated for receiving stolen goods and aiding and abettingwith the aggravating circumstance of having favored the mafia organisation.

