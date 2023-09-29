Paolo Borsellino and that phrase shortly before his death: “A nest of vipers in my office”. The daughter: “Investigate”

Since the death of Paolo Borsellino 31 years have now passed and the truth about the attack on via D’Amelio, which cost the lives of the anti-mafia magistrate and five other people, remains shrouded in mystery. The only thing that she always repeated and that she seemed certain was only: the mafia’s fault. But come on a hearing in the Anti-Mafia commission previously unpublished background stories emerge that could rewrite history. Fabio’s shocking words Trizzino, lawyer of the family of the magistrate killed in July ’92 are sensational. The lawyer reports some statements from Purse before the massacre: “He called his office a nest of vipers“. Even more disturbing are the sentences reported by daughter Lucia: “It will be my colleagues who want my death“The family members are now begging to investigate on that front.

“We ask – reports Il Dubbio – that the state components shed full light on details details of my father’s life in those 57 days” between the Capaci massacre and that of via D’Amelio. “We are convinced – continued Lucia Borsellino – after having witnessed investigative leads in recent years that other leads have not considered acts, documents and testimonial evidence that could provide essential elements to understand the context in which Paolo Borsellino operated in the last days of his life“.

Read also: Yet another feminicide, Albanian woman stabbed to death: hunt for her husband

Read also: Parish priest announces mass for Messina Denaro. Storm. Then cancel everything

Trizzino he recalled a phrase from Paolo Purse: “Mi they will kill but it won’t be a mafia revenge: those who kill me will be mafiosi but those who wanted my death they will be my colleagues and others”, said the magistrate who died in the Via D’Amelio massacre. “If we compare this testimony from Borsellino, who defines his office as a “vipers’ nest“you have to look in the Palermo prosecutor’s office the place “of delegitimization and isolation of Paolo Borsellino”. According to the lawyers and his daughter “the judge’s life was made impossible by his boss Pietro Giammanco and it is necessary to investigate the 1992 power of attorney.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

