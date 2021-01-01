The crazy year 2020 is history. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your trust.

Dear readers,

The crazy year 2020 surprised us – just like you -. The stock market year got off to a promising start, and the first reports of a new type of corona virus in China were hardly able to dampen investor optimism. But SARS-CoV-2 could not be stopped in a globalized world. More and more economies went into lockdown and economic activity collapsed in an almost unimaginable way. In its March low, the DAX lost almost as much in percentage terms as it did in the financial crisis of 2008/2009 – and then began the fastest rally in its history. Politics and central banks pumped billions of dollars into the economy and markets. The effect: rising prices.

The pandemic, politics, the economy and central banks will also have a major impact on the stock exchanges in the coming year and ultimately decide whether the bull market will continue.

