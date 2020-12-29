Freight rates are rising again, and China and Asia are currently experiencing an export boom. This can also be expected in Europe for the post-corona period in 2021, when the vaccine works. But why does a booming economy not immediately lead to higher oil prices? Eugen Weinberg explains this in an interview for listening.



In cooperation with Börsen Radio Network AG





Eugen Weinberg: “It’s all about managing expectations. We are assuming that the trees in the oil market will not grow into the sky and that prices will not rise sustainably above 50 dollars over the course of the year.”



