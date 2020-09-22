The Digital Leaders Funds lost in the current tech correction with -6 percent significantly less than other techs, such as the Nasdaq with -11.5 percent or Apple with more than 20 percent in the meantime. An interview with fund manager Baki Irmak.



Fund manager Baki Irmak: “That clearly shows that the Digital Leaders Funds is not a thoroughbred tech fund.” Still, tech naturally plays an important role. Are such setbacks more an opportunity for entry or subsequent purchases? “We are looking for the enablers, those who make digitization possible in the first place. That is why we had given technology more weight.” But there is also a Walmart, for example. The TikTok deal is talking about it. How does Baki rate this TikTok story? Also: Apple is entering the fitness market, are they becoming a disruptor for the DLF Peloton?