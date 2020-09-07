When bull shares crash: Apple and Tesla after the inventory splits within the chart evaluation. Christoph Geyer, VTAD, takes a detailed have a look at the values.



In cooperation with Börsen Radio Community AG





When bull shares crash: Apple and Tesla after the inventory splits within the chart evaluation. Christoph Geyer, VTAD: “A inventory cut up doesn’t have an effect on chart know-how”. Apple: “The entire thing may very well be the start of a corrective motion.” – Tesla: The top of the Robin Hood increase in Tesla inventory? – “If the DAX falls from 13,500 to 12,900, with 600 factors, that sounds excessive at first, however we’re nonetheless in a sideways vary. – The DAX continues to be within the vary earlier than the Corona crash. – The upward development in gold continues to be intact. However watch out: ought to we fall under the $ 1,900 mark, then the consolidation might broaden after which costs of USD 1,789 are rapidly conceivable once more. ”