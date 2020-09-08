Stefan Waldhauser is a fund advisor and co-founder of the Digital Leaders Fund and an professional within the tech space. He’s cautious concerning the efficiency of some tech shares. Hearken to the interview.

“What we noticed there was horrifying,” says Stefan Waldhauser. Now the Digital Leaders Fund is just not a tech fund, but in addition depends on corporations similar to Adidas, Walmart and BBVA. “After all, we will not get out of tech values ​​as a Digital Leaders Fund, however we’ve decreased enormously from utterly overvalued shares such because the SaaS space.” Within the interview he talks about Opera, Nutanix and the Livongo-Teladoc Merger.