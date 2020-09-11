The rally after the Corona crash stalled a bit. Is the golden summer time now adopted by a golden autumn or is the upswing coming to an finish? The tech values ​​already present clear corrections. How Philipp Vorndran, capital market strategist at Flossbach von Storch, assesses the state of affairs. Hearken to the interview.

Philipp Vorndran: “What drives the markets is just not primarily liquidity, however relatively which funding automobile I’ll use to attain my funding targets sooner or later. If we’re proper and international rates of interest stay on the present stage over the subsequent few years then each little bit of return is greater than zero on the bonds. ” Cyclical shares are prone to have the best catch-up potential proper now, he says. Do cyclicals make sense for the long-term investor? “It’s a must to imagine within the enterprise fashions. It’s true that there might be enterprise fashions that can most likely not make it into related income areas, even when the economic system normalizes once more.”