2G Power develops mixed warmth and energy items (CHP) to generate electrical energy and warmth. The share rose from 30 euros in March to over 70 euros. Within the first half of 2020, the corporate was in a position to enhance whole output by 7.5 p.c to 115.5 million euros.



Gross sales revenues are beneath the earlier yr’s stage at 85.6 million euros, as many completed merchandise had not but been finalized. CFO Friedrich Pehle: “We’ve got an especially excessive stock of completed CHPs. We’re extraordinarily assured that they’ll finally be accepted and changed into gross sales.” 2G Power has introduced the primary totally hydrogen-capable CHP unit: “The course growth might be really within the wake of the overall enthusiasm for hydrogen. We’re absolute know-how leaders on this space, however we additionally level out that the hydrogen CHP items will have a tendency to stay a distinct segment product within the coming years . ”