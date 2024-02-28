Borsalino, new opening in London in the Burlington Arcade shopping centre

Borsalino opens a new boutique in a historic shopping destination, Burlington Arcade. The retail debut in the United Kingdom marks another important step in the brand's expansion path, which since 1857 has represented the maximum expression of Italian excellence in the production of hats. Burlington Arcade, described as “the jewel of Mayfair”, is one of the most prestigious shopping addresses in London, the new Borsalino boutique is spread over an area of ​​approximately 40 square metres, arranged on two levels. The retail concept created by architect Nicola Quadri, which debuted in the Milan boutiques via della Spiga and Forte dei Marmi, was expertly implemented in the spaces of Burlington Arcade, resulting in a balance between traditional and contemporary style.



“We are deeply proud of this new opening in London, a multicultural city, rich in history and energy” declares Mauro Baglietto, General Director of Borsalino“For the first store in the City we chose Burlington Arcade, a location of great charm, which inspired the project for the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, where Borsalino has been present with a boutique since 1883. The opening in London gives the launch of a retail development plan that will involve the main European capitals, with the aim of further consolidating the international presence of the brand”.

“The arrival of the Borsalino boutique in Burlington Arcade is incredibly exciting” replies Trupti Shah, Sales and Marketing Director of Burlington Arcade, “The brand's dedication to craftsmanship integrates perfectly with the ethos of our retailers. Embracing a new perspective, the boutique promises to instill a sense of newness and vibrant energy that will enhance our customers' shopping journey”. The Borsalino boutique in Burlington Arcade hosts the men's and women's collections of hats, caps and accessories from the Antica Casa di Alessandria. The London opening is part of the brand's retail development plan, which during 2023 inaugurated new stores in Forte dei Marmi, Monte Carlo and in the Piazza del Lusso of Milan Malpensa international airport. The Pop-Up Borsalino project continues successfully, which from 2 November 2023 to 7 January 2024 will be present with a temporary boutique inside the department stores Printemps Haussmann of Paris.

To celebrate the opening of the Borsalino boutique in London during the first month the Beadles, guardians in period uniform who welcome visitors to Burlington Arcade, they wear an iconic wide-brimmed Borsalino Alessandria hat in Porto-coloured felt.

