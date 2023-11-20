Borrowing money for cars will become more expensive next year.

Buying a car is an expensive affair. Nowadays, both a new car and a good used car cost a lot of money. It may be that you are just falling short financially. In the past, you could always take out a loan quite easily.

That is still possible now, but borrowing money will soon become even more expensive. This is because there is a maximum interest rate that lenders may charge. This concerns the interest rate limit for so-called ‘consumer loans’.

Borrowing money is more expensive

These are credits for, yes, the consumer to purchase ‘something satisfying’. And no, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the surprise box from Easy Toys, although that is possible too. No, it concerns credits for items such as washing machines and cars.

The maximum interest rate is NOW 14%, but that will increase to 15% from January 1. In July of this year, the maximum interest rate also rose slightly. In the Netherlands we almost always follow the ECB’s increases. This is already the tenth time in a row that the maximum interest rate has risen.

Have you borrowed money for a car?

In principle, we didn’t have to publish this article, because no one has ever borrowed money for a car. At least, in the comment sections we have never caught anyone stealing money for a car. Are you that unique person who has borrowed money for a vehicle, please let us know in the comments.

Through: Nu.nl

Photo credit: Volkswagen Golf ‘R’ by @hhitalia via Autoblog Spots.

