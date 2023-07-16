Legalists confirmed that the rulings banning the use of “Social Media” are difficult to implement, given the possibility of the convict creating other accounts with pseudonyms and new passwords to return to social media platforms, explaining that penal and legal measures guarantee the legislator to defend society and protect it from any harm.

They pointed out that cybercrime is being dealt with decisively and with strict penalties in the country. The UAE legislator kept pace with the reality of the changing world, which created new crimes that were not in the past.

In detail, the lawyer and legal advisor Abdel Moneim bin Suwaidan said that judicial rulings that provide for the punishment of defendants for crimes related to the Internet or social media, to prevent them from using social media or closing their accounts for specific periods, are difficult to achieve in reality.

He added: «The open Internet makes it difficult to control information and accounts on social media platforms, which makes judicial rulings in this regard difficult to implement. Easily”.

He pointed out that issues related to the Internet or social media are all technical issues in which crime is proven with modern technologies owned by research, investigation and investigation authorities in police institutions, so we find that it is possible for a user of a social media platform such as “Instagram” to create an account on the platform in the name of a different person. Exactly, and this user starts posting offensive content and writes whatever he wants.

And he continued: «In this case, the competent authorities intervene based on a communication from those affected, whether from those who were insulted or from the person whose name was impersonated in creating this account, and the competent authorities examine the account to discover that the user of the account is not the same person in whose name the account was created, and here they directed The Public Prosecution accused the accused of several charges, including impersonation, insult and defamation through information technology, and the use of a fabricated account that offends the person on whom it was fabricated, which are crimes punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine starting from 250,000 dirhams and not exceeding 500,000. Dirhams, according to Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes.

While lawyer and legal advisor Ahmed Al Zarooni stated, “It is easy to close any account on social media platforms, after the issuance of judicial rulings, as the companies that own these platforms are addressed, but no one can prevent the criminal from returning to using social media platforms, and creating other accounts on them.” ».

He explained that there are legal texts that are difficult to apply in our current era, and that every law issued must be followed by an executive regulation explaining how to implement the provisions of the law in reality, indicating that cybercrimes are confronted in the country decisively and with strict and severe penalties.

In turn, legal researcher Dr. Mohsen Al-Khabani said that punitive measures are considered preventive measures that are applied after the commission of the crime, and do not aim to inflict pain on the offender in the first place, but seek to avert his danger, in order to protect society.

He added: “The Emirati legislator confirmed in Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 regarding combating rumors and cybercrimes in Article (59) related to the organization of penal measures, that (the court may, upon conviction in any of the crimes stipulated in this decree-law To rule by any of the following measures: First, to place the convict under electronic supervision or monitoring, or to deprive him of using any information network, electronic information system, or any other information technology means, or to place him in a treatment shelter or rehabilitation center for the period the court deems appropriate. The second is to completely or partially close the violating website whenever possible technically, and the third is to completely or partially block the violating website for the period decided by the court).

He continued: «The punitive measure represented in depriving the use of any information network, electronic information system, or any other information technology means is among the punitive measures organized by the article, so we find many judicial rulings in the country that require this type of punitive measure, such as prevention From using social networking programs for a specific period, as most of the rulings were about social networking programs, which is the spatial scope of the occurrence of cybercrime in them; Due to its wide spread in society; The Emirati legislator kept pace with the reality of the changing world, which created new crimes that were not in the past.

And he continued: «Perhaps the most important goal of the existence of these punitive measures in legislation and judiciary is to defend society and protect it from harm. These measures must be taken down without suspending implementation thereof; To protect society and rehabilitate the convict; The goal is to confront the criminal danger, and this can only be achieved by the immediate implementation of the sentence, and these measures may be reviewed after their approval, because these measures relate to the idea of ​​criminal danger, so the judge can amend the type and periods and reconsider these measures whenever necessary.

Issues and provisions

Finally, the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court issued a ruling convicting a social influencer, in the incident of publishing a video that would incite hate speech using the information network, as the ruling included, in addition to imprisonment, a fine, and deportation from the country after the execution of the penalty, the confiscation of the seized mobile phone used in the commission of the crime, and the erasure of the clip. The victim is the subject of the crime from him and from the account in which it was committed, and the account is completely closed, and the use of any information network, electronic information system, and any other information technology means is permanently denied.

Earlier, the Dubai Misdemeanor Court ruled that an Asian and his friend be fined and banned from using social media programs for a period of three months, due to the exchange of racist and offensive conversations with his colleagues of another nationality.

• Using a fake account is punishable by imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and a fine starting from 250 thousand dirhams.

• The UAE legislator is keeping pace with the reality of the changing world, which has created new crimes that were not in the past.