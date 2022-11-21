“This year the offer of Herpes Zoster vaccines has changed. Today we have an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine that can also be used in immunocompromised patients. In 3 and a half months we have exceeded 10 thousand administrations in RSA, with already the second dose. The coverage of guests in the RSA in Lombardy is 12%, but it is coverage in progress: the anti-Zoster is not a campaign but it is in the vaccination calendar of the elderly”. Thus Catia Borriello, infectious diseases, Vaccinations and prevention performance, Prevention Organizational Unit, Lombardy Region speaking this morning at the event in presence and digital ‘Strategies and tools to increase vaccination prevention against Herpes Zoster. State of the art in Lombardy and regional best practices’.

The Italia Longeva conference, sponsored by the Lombardy Region, by the Lombardy Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg), by the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg) and by the Italian Society of Hygiene (Siti) and realized with the unconditional contribution of Gsk brought together institutions, experts and healthcare players to discuss the most effective strategies to increase vaccination coverage and share the virtuous experiences implemented in the area. During the event the spot of the Italia Longeva social campaign #MiVaccinoNonMiAccendo was presented, sponsored by Pubblicità Progresso, aimed at increasing awareness of herpes Zoster and the importance of vaccination.

“Herpes zoster is a subtle and intense enemy to be protected from because it causes a poor quality of life – declares Roberto Bernabei, president of Italia Longeva -. However, there is a low perception of the risk of contracting the infection and the potential seriousness of the disease, which adds up to widespread misinformation about the existence of effective and free vaccines for the 65-year-olds.The attention to vaccinating the most fragile population, that of the RSA – he continues – as well as the opportunity to exploit the administration of the flu vaccine to promote adherence to the other recommended vaccinations of the elderly, can represent valid strategies to raise the coverage of zoster and protect those who are more vulnerable.This is the spirit of the Italia Longeva project: to promote the sharing of the virtuous experiences adopted at a territorial level, but also to inform and shake up public opinion by relying on good communication”.

It is calculated – Italia Longeva writes in a note – that about 1 in 3 adults is at risk of developing shingles, caused by the reactivation of the Herpes Zoster varicella virus experienced as children – which remained latent in the body, at the level of nervous system – which causes cutaneous and neurological manifestations which can also be very painful, limiting the patient’s quality of life. In Italy over 150,000 people a year show symptoms of Herpes Zoster, the severity of which increases with age due to weaker immune defenses and the presence of chronic diseases. Among the consequences is postherpetic neuralgia, which occurs in about 25% of patients with debilitating pain and which can last for years. The vaccine remains the only preventive weapon to counter the onset of the disease and its complications.

“The anti-Zoster vaccination – explains Borriello – was introduced in 2017 for the cohort of those born in 1952 with very challenging coverage targets – 20% in 2017, 35% in 2018 and 50% in 2019 – which we have not achieved us and neither are the other regions. In 2017 it was intended for those who had diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or were candidates for immunosuppressive therapy because”, being based on attenuated viruses, the vaccine “could not be administered to immunocompromised people. Today we have an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine that can also be used in these patients”.

The number of Zoster vaccinations is growing. “In 2022 it exceeded 22,000 doses – continues the expert – but with the recombinant, which arrived in February-March of this year, we have already exceeded 28,000 doses. Since September, in Lombardy, we have reached 3% coverage for 65-year-olds and 1% for older people”.

From the point of view of the organization, the recombinant was “immediately distributed in the transplant wards, to patients with HIV – recalls Borriello – the active offer was expanded to the Residences for the elderly (Rsa) with a delivery of the vaccine precisely to the doctors of the RSA who, already vaccinators for the anti-flu and anti-pneumococcus, have also become so for the anti-Herpes Zoster “.

However, the approach towards the target must change and “be active. The communication campaign – says the expert – is important. Old people use cell phones like kids, or have grandchildren. We can’t wait for the elderly to ask us for the vaccination, we must be able to take it to those who need it, read the contexts and work together as a team. With Covid we have been forced to team up with pharmacies, medical cooperatives, shopping centres, on the streets and we have learned that we are no longer talking about vaccination centres, but about places offering vaccination, being close, empathetic and being professional of knowledge and communication, not taken for granted, and flexible in the timetable. The worker wants to be vaccinated in the evening or on Saturday. The elderly also in the morning”.

Regarding the flu shot, the expert from the Lombardy Region informs that “we have exceeded 1.7 million doses and 70% were done by general practitioners, 10% by pharmacies – an absolute novelty – which also did several co-administered. We are at 7 thousand administrations in the RSA, an average of over 2 thousand a week “.