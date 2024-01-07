TASS: EU diplomacy chief Borrell will discuss the situation in Gaza in Saudi Arabia

European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell will visit Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea. This is reported by TASS with reference to the EU diplomatic service.

It is noted that Borrell will be on a two-day visit on January 7-8 in Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Mohammed al-Budaiwi.

The meeting will discuss conditions for long-term peace between Israel and Palestine and for resolving the situation throughout the region, including the Red Sea.

Earlier, Josep Borrell called on the international community to take steps to establish a truce and “end the suffering of the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.”