SANTIAGO DEL CHILE. For the European Commission, the gas cut in Poland and Bulgaria and the threat of splitting Europe by yielding to Moscow’s request to pay Russian gas in rubles will not be able to undermine the unity among the member states: “The response will be united and solidarity and the sanctions will be respected ”, says Vice President Josep Borrell, who is currently on an official visit to Santiago de Chile to consolidate the strategic alliance with the southern country. “Yesterday (Wednesday 27, ed) there were meetings of the working groups of the countries of the Union and of the European Commission to coordinate the response to this problem, and I can tell you two things – replies the vice president to La Stampa – that all States members are united in a supportive response. The gas will arrive in Poland and Bulgaria from the whole Union: we have the quantity of gas to replace the supply that has failed in these two countries, thanks to other supply sources, and we have the ability to redistribute it among us, because it is not just a matter of of a one-way transit, but within the European Union gas can circulate from one country to another. Then, following the indications of the European Commission, no member state will do anything that involves circumventing the sanctions: the contracts will be honored exactly within the established terms: where it is said that you will pay in euros or dollars you will pay in euros or dollars. Of course, Russia will do everything it can to try and get these payments to be made in a way that would put us in trouble, it is part of the rules of the game. But I want to insist on these two things: the answer will be united and in solidarity and the sanctions will be respected ».

In the Santiaguina headquarters of the Delegation of the European Union, the first to be opened in Latin America back in 1964, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy answers journalists’ questions about his visit, the first that Gabriel Boric receives as President of Chile, and which among others has the objective of advancing in the modernization of the Association Agreement, which is now close to completing two decades. Inevitably, however, the relevance of the Ukrainian conflict is essential. At this point, are more aggressive measures being considered by the EU, such as an embargo on Russian oil and gas?

«As we all know – replies Borrell – sanctions produce medium-term effects, weaken – and a lot – the Russian economy, but in the immediate future they do not have the miraculous ability to stop the Russian attacks which, on the contrary, have intensified. Putin insists, and reiterates it, he wants to continue with this war. In this circumstance the European Union will continue to help Ukraine militarily and at the same time remain permanently willing to encourage negotiations through diplomatic channels. Having said that, if one does not want to, it is difficult. And clearly Russia doesn’t want to. A decision to drastically stop the purchase of Russian gas and oil or to apply a type of measure such as an import tax has not yet been taken because so far the necessary unanimity of the member states has not been reached – he reveals – But this it does not mean that in the face of recent events it cannot be taken into consideration ».

On the Association Agreement with Chile, the Vice-President is keen first of all to clarify what it is: «An Association Agreement is not just a trade agreement. It has a commercial dimension, yes, and an economic one, but it also includes aspects of a political nature, of investments, of cooperation in the field of human rights … I would have liked this visit to have coincided with the announcement of a complete and total agreement – he acknowledges Borrell – but I understand that the Chilean government needs time to study well what is the Agreement reached by the previous government ». In this sense, a very high level technical representation is expected next week in Santiago which will deal with resolving the outstanding issues and “perfecting an agreement that when signed will be the most complete and most modern that the European Union has ever had. had, a model that will have to be followed ”, assures the High Representative. Optimistic that this will happen by the end of the year, Borell closes the meeting by publicly thanking Chile and in particular its President for the position of clear and firm condemnation of the Russian aggression taken in all international forums: “We appreciate it very much”, concludes.