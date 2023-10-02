Not only does Ukraine risk its survival and future in the battle against the Russian invader, the EU also sees its own existence threatened. Nineteen months after the Kremlin launched its large-scale invasion, when certain tensions within the EU begin to become visible and uncertainty increases due to Washington’s support, the high representative for Foreign Policy and Defense, Josep Borrell, has committed to Kiev that the Union’s European support will continue to come. And he will do it regardless of what happens in the counteroffensive of kyiv’s troops. “The European Union, all of us, are facing an existential threat,” he warned this Sunday in kyiv in a conversation with EL PAÍS.

Borrell’s message, who has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and several ministers, is not only towards Ukraine. He is also targeting the Kremlin, which has just launched another wave of recruitment and is already preparing to intensify its aggression this winter. “EU support does not depend on progress on the battlefield,” he said. This Monday, the foreign ministers of the Twenty-seven meet in the capital of the invaded country with their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmitro Kuleba, and the head of European diplomacy in a historic meeting that seeks to send a message of unity and strong support to the Kremlin.

The fear that the war will fester and Ukraine will begin to lose support is real. Borrell has expressed concern about the agreement in the United States between Democrats and Republicans, who to avoid a shutdown of the federal government have agreed on a temporary budget law that leaves out aid to Ukraine. “We are surprised by the last-minute decision, which we have to greatly regret,” remarked the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy in a meeting with the media in the Ukrainian capital. “Let’s hope it’s not the last word,” he said.

Support not subject to Washington

European support, Borrell has insisted, is not subject to American support. Brussels hopes to push forward a new package of 20 billion euros for military aid until 2027. This plan is part of the EU’s long-term security commitments for Ukraine and would mean 5 billion euros a year for weapons and ammunition, one of the issues that will be on the table of the foreign ministers of the Twenty-seven in an extremely symbolic meeting.

All this is happening on the eve of a winter that is expected to be complicated and weeks before the European Commission publishes the report in which it will report on the progress of Ukraine (and other candidates) in the reforms it needs not only to join the community club. , but to open accession talks. Zelensky’s government hopes to open these negotiations this year. It will be a political decision like granting it the status of candidate country to the EU. But Brussels insists that there can be no shortcuts. Ukraine must advance measures to ensure respect for the rule of law, for example.

“It is a challenge, the work to be done in this adaptation process is great,” Borrell told this newspaper during a short walk through the historic center of Kiev, next to several destroyed Russian tanks, which have become a symbol of resistance to aggressor. “The EU has opted for Ukraine as a member of the community family and that is the best contribution to security commitments, participation in the economic circuits of the Western world and the inclusion of Ukraine in the West,” says the head of European diplomacy. who met this Sunday in Kiev – where he arrived after visiting Odessa and its port, attacked in recent days by Russia – with the new Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov.

Borrell’s visit occurs at a key moment, prior to the Granada summit, where on Friday the leaders of the Twenty-seven will talk about enlargement after meeting on Thursday with the heads of State and Government of the candidate countries at the meeting of the European Political Community. Also when some fissures within community support have become visible due to the crisis of Ukrainian grain that arrives to the EU without tariffs and that Poland and Slovakia have blocked. Ukraine fears that the strong unity that the Union has maintained to support it will suffer.

The political landscape is challenging for Kiev, too, with presidential elections in the United States next year and what could be another submarine of Moscow (as some consider Viktor Orban’s Hungary) in Slovakia, where the pro-Russian populist Robert Fico has won a majority in this Saturday’s elections. Faced with the ghosts of these cracks in unity, Borrell highlights that, since the beginning of the war, the EU has unanimously approved 11 packages of sanctions against Russia, including reluctant member states such as Hungary. “The Europeans have shown enormous unity and they have demonstrated it to Russia and will continue to demonstrate it. The EU will not only continue to provide sustained support to Ukraine, but will increase it,” he adds.

