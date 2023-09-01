Borrell called on the EU to prepare for the entry of ten new countries

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU) states, called on the political bloc to prepare for the entry of ten new countries.

A candidate state can become a member of the EU if all conditions are met, but at the same time it would be good to set a political goal and horizon to give impetus to the process Josep Borrell Head of European Diplomacy

Borrell noted that some states, especially Ukraine, will need significant assistance to prepare for EU membership.

The leaders of the EU countries at the highest level will discuss the issue of the accession of Ukraine, Moldova, as well as the membership of the Balkan countries and Georgia. This was stated by the head of the European Council Charles Michel.

The politician noted that the bloc should be ready for expansion by 2030. The respective timeframe statement will be addressed to the representatives of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia and Montenegro. At the moment, these countries are the most possible candidates for joining the association.

The integration of new members into our union will not be easy. This will affect our policies, our programs and our budgets. It will also require political reforms and political courage. Charles Michel head of the European Council

The head of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, supported the desire of North Macedonia to join the European Union, since Prague is interested in an atmosphere of peace and stability in the Balkans. About it reported Czech TV.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Péter Szijjarto said that the countries of the Western Balkans should be admitted to the EU now, and not in 2030, as this would strengthen the EU, reports RIA News.

Earlier, The Guardian, citing an informed source in the European Commission, called the condition for Ukraine to get EU membership as soon as possible. According to him, the process of accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union will not be accelerated until a serious “noise” begins inside the association. At the moment, these two countries are the most likely contenders for membership in the bloc, however, the source stressed, nothing will happen until “maximum political pressure” is exerted on the bloc.

In June, the European Commission assessed the degree to which Ukraine has fulfilled the requirements for starting negotiations on joining the European Union. European Commissioner for Enlargement Oliver Vargely said that only two of the seven requirements have been met.

Ukraine wants to start negotiations on membership in the European Union by the end of 2023, said the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. His words lead RIA News.

We have discussed the path that the European Union and Ukraine must go through before the end of this year in order to open negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He noted that Kyiv had already carried out a number of reforms that were required to obtain membership in the bloc. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added that the European Union also took certain steps.

Earlier in August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was trying to speed up negotiations on the country’s membership in the European Union as much as possible.

Minister Delegate for European Affairs at the French Foreign Ministry Clement Bon called Ukraine’s accession to the EU a shock to the budget. The diplomat pointed to the agrarian potential and population of the country as the reasons currently slowing down the adoption of the bloc by Ukraine. He noted that the European Union needs to reform the financial system first.

On June 1, in Ukraine, the High Council of Justice (HCJ) elected a new composition of the qualification commission for the appointment of judges, fulfilling its obligations to maintain the status of a candidate country for the European Union (EU).