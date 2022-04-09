“This war will be won on the ground”. This is the conviction expressed by Josep Borrell on his return from his mission in Kiev during which, the High Representative of EU foreign policy writes on Twitter, he was struck by President Zelensky’s “resilience, determination and hospitality”. “The arms shipments will be decided on the basis of the Ukrainians’ needs,” he added.

Borrell’s words infuriate Russia. “Borrell must be immediately fired from the EU countries. His task is to seek a solution to the problem through diplomacy,” says the president of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, who on Telegram lashes out against the High Representative for foreign policy of the EU.