The United States has no legal authority to seek the restoration of anti-Iranian sanctions in the UN Security Council, since it unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

He took note of the US statement of September 19 on sanctions against Iran, reports TASS… At the same time, Borrell recalled that Washington stopped its participation in the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and subsequently did not participate in any events related to it, therefore, the United States cannot be considered a member of the plan.

Borrell said he will continue to do his best to preserve and fully implement the JCPOA by all parties. He stressed that this plan remains a key element of the global architecture for the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the American authorities decided to expand the list of sanctions on Iran. In this regard, the head of the State Department stressed that countries that do not comply with the “obligations” to implement the sanctions will face “consequences” in the near future.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN urged to ignore the statement of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the restoration of sanctions. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in turn, called on the United States to return to the world community.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said that the United States is misleading the international community by speculating about the restoration of anti-Iranian sanctions.