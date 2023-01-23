Last week, the European Parliament called on the Union to include the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist entities, accusing it of being responsible for suppressing protests inside Iran and for providing Russia with drones.

“This matter cannot be decided without a court, a court decision first. You cannot say I consider you a terrorist because you do not like me,” Borrell told reporters before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

He added that a court in an EU member state would have to issue a concrete legal conviction before the bloc itself could act on the matter.