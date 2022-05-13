“The European Union is shocked by the scenes that took place on Friday during the funeral procession of the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem.” This was stated in a note by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

Jerusalem, clashes between police and Palestinians at the funeral of the Al Jazeera journalist

«The EU condemns the disproportionate use of force and the disrespectful behavior of the Israeli police towards the participants in the funeral procession. Allowing a peaceful farewell and letting mourners cry in peace without harassment and humiliation is the least human respect, ”the note continues. The EU reiterates “its request for a thorough and independent investigation to clarify all the circumstances of Shireen Abu Akleh’s death and to bring those responsible for her murder to justice”.

The images of the clashes are “disturbing”. This was stated by White House spokesman Jen Psaki, expressing the “regret” of the Biden administration and calling the violence “an intrusion into a peaceful procession”.