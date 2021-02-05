Today, Friday, European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell expressed his support for the use of the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine against the emerging corona virus in the countries of the European Union.

This came after an independent, internationally recognized study showed that the vaccine’s effectiveness rate reached 91.6%.

During a visit to the Russian capital, Moscow, Borel congratulated Russia on this achievement.

“As you know, we are facing a shortage of vaccines,” the senior European Union official said during a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He welcomed another source of vaccines.

Lavrov (right) and Borel during a press conference in Moscow

Borrell described the Sputnik-V vaccine as “good news for humanity.” He expressed his hope that “the European Medicines Agency would be able to license” the vaccine developed in Russia.

The results of clinical trials, reviewed by scientists, and conducted by the Russian National “Aesthetia” Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, were published in the prestigious medical journal “The Lancet” earlier this week.

For his part, Lavrov indicated that he was conducting “contacts” in this field with Europe as well as the United States.

The European Commission, on behalf of the member states, has signed six contracts with vaccine manufacturers that provide up to 2.3 billion doses, not including Sputnik V.

According to the European Medicines Agency, the producers of the “Sputnik” vaccine have not yet requested that it be granted a permit to trade in the European Union.