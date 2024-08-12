“While the world is pressing for a ceasefire in Gaza, Minister Ben Gvir is calling for cutting off fuel and aid to civilians,” Borrell said on his X account.

“Like Minister Smotrich’s evil statements, this constitutes incitement to commit war crimes. Sanctions must be on the EU’s agenda,” he added.

In a subsequent tweet, he urged the Israeli government “to unequivocally disassociate itself from these incitements to commit war crimes, and I call on it to engage in good faith in negotiations facilitated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire.”

Two days ago, Borrell described the Israeli attack on a school housing displaced people in the Gaza Strip as “horrific,” saying he was “horrified” by the images of the strike.

“At least 10 schools have been targeted in the past weeks. There is no justification for these massacres,” he added.