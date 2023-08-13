The European Union (EU) is preparing a regime of individual sanctions against Niger in support of the efforts of the Economic Community of West African Nations (ECOWAS) to “restore democracy” in the republic. This was announced on August 12 by the head of the EU foreign service, Josep Borrell, on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, Brussels supports the search for a peaceful solution while preparing for the invasion of ECOWAS military units.

“The European Union fully supports the efforts being made by ECOWAS and is preparing to contribute to their implementation in practice through the introduction of a new individual sanctions regime,” Borrell said.

Prior to this, on August 10, the President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, said that ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch an operation in Niger as soon as possible.

Earlier, on August 9, Reuters reported that the EU began work on sanctions against the military, who carried out a coup d’état in Niger. The list will include an item on “undermining democracy.”

Deposed Niger President Mohamed Bazum on August 3 turned to Washington and the world community with a request to help restore constitutional order in the country. Later, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on the rebels to release the president and his family.

On July 26, the Presidential Guard organized a mutiny in Niger. The military tried to block the head of state Mohamed Bazum in his residence in Niamey. The next day they announced that the president had been removed. The rebels imposed a curfew and blocked the roads leading to the national television buildings. On the same day, the work of all institutions of the republic was suspended.