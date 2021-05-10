The EU’s relations with Russia are not improving, and with the United States they are changing towards a strong partnership. This was announced on Monday, May 10, by the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell.

“Our relationship with the US is changing, we now have a strong partnership. This became especially clear after the G7 summit. We will discuss [в ходе заседания] and Russia, with which, on the contrary, they are not improving, ”he said upon his arrival at the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, Ivan Korchok, announced the need to stop the “negative spiral” in the development of relations with Russia, noting that confrontation is not beneficial to anyone.

Earlier it was reported that at the informal EU summit held in Porto on May 7-8, the heads of state briefly touched upon the topic of Russia with an eye to holding a strategic discussion at the meeting on May 25.

On April 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that eight citizens of the EU countries and representatives of the official structures of the European Union were denied entry to the territory of the Russian Federation. It was clarified that the list included the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, the Chairman of the Latvian National Council for Electronic Media Ivars Abolins and a member of the French delegation to PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) Jacques Mayor.

This was a response to the imposition of sanctions by the European Union against 11 individuals and four organizations from different countries, including Russia, for “violations of human rights and their abuse.” It was noted that two Russians were on the sanctions list. They are now banned from entering EU countries, and their bank accounts will be frozen there if discovered.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to restore interaction with the European Union, if a reciprocal interest is shown in this.

On April 29, EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer expressed the opinion that relations between the Russian Federation and the European Union are at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War.

Earlier, on April 25, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke out against confrontation with Russia. According to him, the FRG’s priorities are good-neighborly relations with it. He stated that the dialogue between Russia and the West is “very bad” at present and should not remain the same in the future. One way or another, Maas said, no one is interested in the constant provocations escalating into a serious conflict, including Europe.

Prior to this, on April 19, Borrell said that tensions in relations between the European Union and Russia were growing in different directions.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that Russia is ready to interact with the European Union in all areas, but only on an equal and mutually respectful basis.

In addition, the head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, said that Moscow would be ready to conduct an equal dialogue with the European Union if the organization deems it necessary to eliminate the anomaly in relations. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russia is a supporter of good relations with the European Union.