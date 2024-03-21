The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, against the backdrop of statements by French President Emmanuel Macron about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, called “not to scare people” and assured that the EU will not “die for Donbass.”

“We shouldn’t scare people by saying that war is inevitable. The need to support Ukraine is inevitable. This is not about dying for Donbass, this is about helping Ukrainians,” he said before the start of the EU summit in Brussels. broadcast was conducted on the website of the European Council.

Borrell also pointed to the need to pay attention to Europe's defense capabilities.

On March 18, against the backdrop of Macron’s statements about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, the Chief of Staff of the French Ground Forces, General Pierre Chille, noted that the French military was preparing to participate in “the toughest” conflicts. According to him, France is capable of deploying 20 thousand soldiers for up to 30 days, as well as commanding forces of up to 60 thousand people, including allied armies.

At the same time, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, announced that France was preparing to send 2 thousand military personnel to Ukraine. The French military unit in Ukraine will become “a priority legitimate target for attacks by the Russian Armed Forces,” he emphasized.

Before this, on March 14, Macron said that he remains committed to the position that there are no red lines in the issues of providing assistance to Kyiv and the possibility of sending troops to the territory of Ukraine. Before this, on February 26, he reported that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.