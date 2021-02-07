High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed the opinion that his visit to Moscow showed Russia’s lack of interest in normalizing relations with the EU. He stated this position the day before in his official blog…

According to Borrell, the “aggressively organized press conference” and the expulsion of three EU diplomats during his visit indicate that the Russian authorities “did not want to seize this opportunity for a more constructive dialogue with the EU.”

Borrell noted that he had asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to cancel the decision to expel diplomats, but this request was “unsuccessful.”

“The reaction that I have encountered clearly indicates the development of events in a different direction,” he stressed.

The head of EU diplomacy also noted that he returned from Moscow with “deep concern about the prospects for the development of Russian society and Russia’s geostrategic choice.” In his opinion, at the moment Europe and the Russian Federation are “moving away from each other.”

At the same time, Borrell said that EU countries should carefully consider the direction in which they want to develop relations with Moscow, as well as “act together and decisively.”

Recall that earlier head of diplomacy also assessed the possibility of introducing new sanctions against the Russian Federation

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in turn, noted that the announcement of the three European diplomats persona non grata was a necessary measure.