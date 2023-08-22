The head of EU diplomacy Borrell said about the indecision of the West in support of Ukraine

The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, announced the indecision of many Western countries in supporting Ukraine. This is reported Euractiv.

According to the diplomat, the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is directly related to the “fluctuations” in the country’s support. There is no unity among the states of the West, as many of them show a different approach.

“Why they [США] Don’t give Ukraine long-range weapons? At the same time, the UK is doing just that. Thus, all countries have a different approach, since the assessments of risks and fears are different,” Borrell said.

He concluded that if the West had been more resolute in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “probably the war would have taken a different path.”

Earlier, Borrell spoke about the refusal of military assistance to Ukraine. He stated that such decisions would not lead to the settlement of the conflict and the conclusion of a truce.