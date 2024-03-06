The European Union (EU) does not yet need to create a unified army, but instead needs to work on cohesion between the military forces of each member country. This was stated by the alliance's High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security, Josep Borrell, as quoted by the newspaper on March 6 Politico.

“Defense is the competence of member states. The point is not to have an EU army, but to work better together with the 27 armies,” he said.

At the same time, Borrell clarified that among the EU countries there was a “sense of urgency and responsibility” to intensify joint work in the field of defense.

The newspaper also pointed out that for years Germany, France and Hungary have called on other EU countries to create a unified army, but the issue has died down in recent months amid intense defense discussions.

The publication noted that, according to German MEP Hannah Neumann, the reason for the rejection of such ideas is the organization’s inability to produce the required amount of ammunition to protect the alliance and its allies.

The day before, on March 5, Borrell said that the EU defense industry does not have enough funding to produce enough weapons to help Ukraine and the needs of European countries. According to him, it is necessary to meet demand.

On that day, the European Commission (EC) presented the EU's defense industry strategy. It included purchasing at least 40% of defense equipment on a joint basis by 2030, increasing the share of trade in this area within the European Union to 35% of the value of the alliance's circulating market also by 2030, and ensuring at least 50% of defense purchases within the organization . The strategy also proposes to include Ukraine in it. As stated, this implies developing close ties with Kiev and its full participation in EU initiatives in support of the defense industry.

In mid-February, the EU's defense industry strategy was announced by EC head Ursula von der Leyen at the Munich Security Conference. She noted that this provides for an increase in military production by 20%. The head of the EC also added that Europeans must “outsmart” Russia on the battlefield.

Because of the conflict in Ukraine, European countries began to announce plans to increase the pace of their defense industry. Thus, on February 14, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany would increase its capacity for the production of artillery shells. He added that Germany will transfer three to four times more artillery shells to Ukraine than in 2023.

In addition, on February 13, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called on NATO countries to increase their defense capabilities.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.