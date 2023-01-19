Borrell called inappropriate the words of Lavrov about the West’s attempt to solve the “Russian question”

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, responded to the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the “Russian question”. His statement was published on site diplomatic service of the European Union (EU).

“There can be no parallel between the crimes of Nazi Germany and international assistance to Ukraine to protect its territory and people from unjust aggression,” Borrell stressed.