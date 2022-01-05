The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, promised on Wednesday the full support of the bloc to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, before the US-Russia talks on the crisis.

“We are here, first of all, to reaffirm the full support of the European Union for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” Borrell declared at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“Any military aggression against Ukraine will have uncontrolled consequences and serious costs,” he said in the town of Stanytsya Luganska in the Lugansk region, on the front line. “And we are coordinating with U.S, with the NATO and with other partners to work for the de-escalation, “he added.

Western countries are trying to dissuade Moscow from launching an attack on its neighbor, which since 2014 has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in two eastern border regions.

Ukrainian Minister Kuleba assured that the former Soviet republic and the European Union seek “to de-escalate the situation through diplomatic means, so that Moscow reduces tensions and abandons its aggressive intentions.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (left) and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (right) boarding a helicopter for their visit. Photo: EFE / EPA / PRESS SERVICE OF THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

Borrell’s visit is the first by an EU foreign policy officer to eastern Ukraine since war broke out almost eight years ago.

Washington and its allies accuse Russia of preparing an invasion after concentrating some 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. Starting Sunday, senior officials from the United States and Russia will hold two days of talks on the crisis in Geneva.

AFP

