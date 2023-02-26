The head of the EU diplomacy, Borrell, following the results of the UN General Assembly, complained about the Russian Federation and the tension between China and the United States

The head of Euroso diplomacy, Josep Borrell, assessed the results of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the conflict in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

Following the trip to the UN General Assembly, Borrell complained about Russia, the tension in relations between China and the United States, the lack of unity in the world and “accumulating crises.” In his opinion, three days in New York confirmed the proverb that the UN is a mirror of the state of the world.

Related materials:

“Looking beyond Ukraine, it becomes clear that global crises are piling up, but the global response is either blocked or insufficient. Lack of leadership and unity. The Russian war, as well as tensions between China and the United States, are tearing the fabric of what we call the “rules-based international order,” the EU diplomat said.

Borrell added that many countries believe in strengthening the role of the European Union. The organization is seen as a partner as a counterweight to China and as a more reliable ally than the United States. In addition, states value the EU’s commitment to international norms and the global system.

On February 24, the UN General Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine. The document was supported by 141 countries, seven opposed, another 32 abstained from voting.