EU Foreign Minister Borrell: Israeli decisions contradict international law

Certain Israeli decisions contradict international law. This was stated by the head of the foreign policy service of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, reports TASS.

The politician pointed out Tel Aviv’s failure to comply with international standards. “Israel has the right to defend itself, but within the framework of international humanitarian law, and some decisions contradict this international law,” he said.

Borrell also noted that the EU foreign ministers spoke out against the blockade of the Gaza Strip and called for the opening of humanitarian corridors so that those who wish could leave the region. “The foreign ministers discussed this difficult situation, repeated the need to stop the violence, release the hostages, but also opposed the blockade, power cuts, [прекращения] access to drinking water and food,” he concluded.

Previously, the European Union recognized the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas as a terrorist organization. This was announced by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born. “There is no justification for terrorism and barbarism,” the prime minister said amid the invasion of radical militants into Israeli territory.