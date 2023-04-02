Borrell joked about Russia’s chairmanship of the UN Security Council and April Fool’s Day

High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on his Twitter account joked about the transition of the chairmanship of the UN Security Council (SC) to Russia on Saturday, April 1, and April Fool’s Day.

The politician stressed that this event corresponds to the holiday. “The start of Russia’s chairmanship of the UN Security Council is fitting for April Fool’s Day,” he wrote.

Borrell noted that Russia constantly violates the legal norms of the world organization, despite the fact that it is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. He also announced the EU’s intention to fight abuses by Russia as chairman.

Earlier, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, promised that Russia would be an honest broker during its chairmanship of the UN Security Council. He also said that attempts to provoke Moscow would fail.