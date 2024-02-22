The Gaza war, with its nearly 30,000 deaths, has resurrected the two-state solution as the preferred formula for ending hostilities and resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A formula that has attracted “virtual unanimity” among the G-20 foreign ministers, meeting in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), as “the only possible solution,” the host, the Foreign Minister, declared this Thursday after the closing. Mauro Vieira. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, emphasized in Rio before a group of journalists that “Israel cannot have veto power” over the creation of a Palestinian State. The G-20 insists on this idea after 99 of the 120 deputies of the Israeli Parliament rejected on Wednesday that the world recognize a Palestinian State outside of a negotiation between the parties in conflict.

The foreign ministers of the G-20 – which brings together the 19 largest economies in the world, together with the EU and the African Union, and represent two thirds of humanity – have dedicated the second day of the meeting to discussing the reforms of the multilateral organizations so that they better reflect today's world. But the first day was dedicated to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Borrell maintains that there is a broad consensus in the G-20 around the idea that creating a Palestinian State alongside Israel is the framework to illuminate a solution. “Everyone here, everyone, I haven't heard anyone against it. “I see a strong demand for the two-state solution,” declared the EU representative. “This is a consensus between us (…). The common denominator [en los debates del G-20] “It is that there will be no peace, there will be no sustainable security for Israel unless the Palestinians have a clear political perspective of building their own State,” he added. According to him, the Arab countries will soon present an initiative along these lines “if they have sufficient support.” Washington has also redoubled its statements in favor of this ignored recipe during the last decade. In recent years, Israel, the United States and several Arab countries have been embarking on a rapprochement outside the Palestinians.

The invasion undertaken by Israel after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 in which 1,200 people died has given a strong boost to a proposal that has been on the table since the 1990s. “We have to mobilize our political capacity to promote this solution, so that it is implemented. If not, they are just illusions,” says the head of European diplomacy in the face of this consensus.

The meeting of G-20 foreign ministers has ended without a joint statement. But Vieira, the Brazilian foreign minister, explained at the end that several countries have requested the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas in the Palestinian strip, that there have been calls to allow the entry of aid, which is now arriving in dribs and drabs, to alleviate the serious humanitarian crisis and that “many countries” have called on Israel to reconsider its decision to invade the Rafah area. Borell has warned that the West Bank “is boiling” due to attacks by settlers on Palestinian civilians.

Two days after two years of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU representative sees that “Putin continues with the war, with no sign of wanting to stop it.” In Borrell's opinion, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has not presented any new developments regarding the Kremlin's position at the Brazilian meeting.

He has also highlighted that thanks to Ukrainian military advances “exports [de este país] “They are at the level of those before the war, but more expensive.”

There is also consensus in the G-20 to reform multilateral organizations such as the UN security council. For the Brazilian foreign minister, it is necessary to incorporate new members, both permanent and non-permanent, especially from Latin America and Africa. But no one has any illusions in this informal club that the five countries with veto power (China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States) have any willingness to renounce the power they have held since the end of the Second World War. But given the ineffectiveness of the highest body of the UN, as demonstrated by its inability to stop the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, they pave the way for changes that Brazil has been demanding for decades.

Brazil's priorities for the rotating presidency of the G-20 also include fighting hunger, poverty and promoting the energy transition.

