Borrell: China cannot be a mediator in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict

China cannot become a mediator in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, during a speech at the Wake Up, Spain! El Espanol.

Borrell believes that “all wars end in negotiations.” He noted that China cannot be a mediator, but should contribute to improving the situation, “using its great influence on Moscow.”

The politician added that the Ukrainian conflict has become a “geopolitical awakening for the EU.”

Earlier, Borrell said that the EU, if necessary, can violate its own taboos in the context of the conflict in Ukraine. He noted that such actions can be taken if “this is dictated by the current situation, as was the case with the start of the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine”