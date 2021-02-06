Relations between the EU and Russia are far from satisfactory, but diplomatic channels for the exchange of views must remain open. This was announced on February 6 by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, following his visit to Moscow.

“I will inform my EU colleagues of the outcome of my visit to the Council on Foreign Affairs on February 22, where we will hold a special discussion of EU-Russia relations ahead of the strategic debate on EU-Russia relations at the March Council of Europe,” reads message European External Action Service.

Borrell’s visit to Moscow took place on February 4-6. The head of EU diplomacy met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian public organizations.

Following the visit, Borrell, in particular, condemned the decision of the Russian authorities to expel diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden and denied accusations that they “conducted activities incompatible with diplomatic status.”

On February 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared three diplomats of the embassies of Germany, Sweden and Poland persona non grata in connection with their participation in illegal actions in the country. The Russian department emphasized that such actions on the part of employees of diplomatic missions are unacceptable and do not correspond to their diplomatic status. They were ordered to leave the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future.

On February 2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Swedish diplomat had participated in an illegal action in Russia. The ministry has repeatedly indicated that the reaction of Western countries to illegal actions in the Russian Federation is interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Unauthorized actions in a number of Russian cities took place on January 23 and 31. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General’s Office have repeatedly warned about the illegality of such events, about responsibility for their organization and participation in them.